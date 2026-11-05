🚔 Branchburg, NJ Security Jobs – Multiple Driver & Front Desk Roles

Branchburg and North Branch both have steady demand for security pros, especially in healthcare and campus settings. If you like helping people feel safe and don’t mind weekend or evening shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Branch, NJ

Pay: $20.00/hour

Type: Part Time (Sat–Sun, 2:30 PM–10:30 PM)

(Sat–Sun, 2:30 PM–10:30 PM) Focus: Unarmed patrol and customer assistance at an educational campus. You’ll drive, do regular building and parking lot patrols, respond to incidents, and support students and staff with a strong customer service approach.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Branchburg, NJ

Pay: $19.50/hour

Type: Part Time (Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)

(Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM) Focus: Front desk security at a healthcare site. You’ll greet visitors, manage badges and logs, watch lobby activity, and respond calmly to any issues while also handling some driving duties.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Branchburg, NJ

Pay: $19.50/hour

Type: Full Time (Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, 4:00 PM–12:00 AM)

(Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, 4:00 PM–12:00 AM) Focus: Evening front desk role at a healthcare facility with driving. You’ll welcome visitors, monitor access and alarms, help in medical or security incidents, and get access to benefits like health coverage and retirement savings.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.