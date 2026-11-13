Healthcare hiring around Bramwell, WV is steady, with solid full-time roles for licensed pros who want stable hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Freeman, WV (West Campus)

(West Campus) Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, day shift)

Salary/Bonus: $25,000 sign-on bonus

Inpatient hospital pharmacy role in a fast-paced, high-energy department working closely with nurses and providers. You’ll handle compounding, dispensing, and clinical support while enjoying day-one benefits for eligible staff and a big sign-on bonus.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Freeman, WV (Freeman Hospital West, 2nd floor)

(Freeman Hospital West, 2nd floor) Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Pre-op and PACU nursing in a fast-paced surgical and endoscopy unit with exposure to many specialties. Great if you like teamwork, variety, and day shift hours, plus strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Freeman, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cardiovascular CRNA role providing direct and indirect anesthesia care in collaboration with anesthesiologists. Good fit if you want to practice current anesthesiology standards and be part of a specialized CV team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.