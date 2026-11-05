🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Bramwell WV – Multiple Shifts

Bramwell’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid hospital roles open across pharmacy and nursing support. If you’re looking for stable hours and strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Freeman, WV

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced inpatient pharmacy, making sure meds are stocked, delivered to patient areas, and entered correctly in the system. This role is great if you’re a certified pharmacy tech who likes hands-on work, inventory, and being part of a big, supportive pharmacy team.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Freeman, WV

Type: Full-time, Nights (7 on / 7 off)

Salary: Not listed, $20K sign-on bonus advertised

Oversee all aspects of compounding and dispensing, answer drug questions, and guide pharmacy support staff in a busy inpatient setting. The 7-on/7-off schedule and $20K sign-on bonus make this a strong option for licensed Missouri pharmacists who want focused work weeks and long stretches off.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Freeman, WV

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Days or Nights

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses on a Medical/Oncology unit, helping with basic patient care and daily needs. This is a good entry point if you’re starting your healthcare career, with the option to complete the Freeman UAP program or use your Missouri CNA license, plus benefits that start quickly for many roles.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.