🚨 Abuse prevention order violation case in Braintree, VT

The Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks report that Brian Lewis, 35, of Pomfret, VT was arrested for Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order in Braintree, VT. The violations were reported on 10/02/2026 and 11/13/2026.

After investigating, troopers arrested Lewis and processed him at the Royalton Barracks (2011 VT RT 107, Bethel, VT 05032). He was issued a criminal citation and released.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 11/16/2026 at 12:30 PM. The release notes that court dates and times can change, and anyone needing to confirm should call the criminal court clerk.

For questions about this case, you can contact Trooper Elisabeth Plympton at the VSP Royalton Barracks, 802-234-9933.