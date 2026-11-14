Braintree’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership spots, all in well-known brands.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Location: Braintree, MA (South Shore Plaza)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help kids and parents find outfits they love while keeping the store looking sharp. You’ll greet shoppers, offer styling help, run the register, and support online order pickups and ship-from-store.

Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe

Location: Braintree, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.50 per hour

Part-time leadership role for someone into health and wellness. You’ll act as Manager on Duty at times, hit sales goals, learn a ton about supplements, and get perks like an employee discount, bonus potential, and access to wellness programs.

Employer: ALDO Group

Location: Braintree, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Great fit if you want to grow into retail management. You’ll help run daily store operations, lead and train staff, handle hiring support, and drive sales in a fast-paced shoe and accessories environment.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail roles in Braintree tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.