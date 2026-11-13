Braintree’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with public accounting and audit experience. If you’ve got your CPA (or you’re close), there are some strong options here with real growth paths.

Employer: Withum

Withum Location: Braintree, MA (hybrid; also Boston/Burlington options)

(hybrid; also Boston/Burlington options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$195,000 + bonus potential

Lead audits for not-for-profit clients at a well-known public accounting firm. You’ll run engagements end-to-end, mentor staff, work closely with partners, and have a clear promotion path on a specialized NFP team.

Employer: Withum

Withum Location: Braintree, MA (hybrid; also East Brunswick, Philadelphia, Orlando)

(hybrid; also East Brunswick, Philadelphia, Orlando) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000 + bonus potential

Supervise tax/assurance work for auto, truck, and equipment dealerships across the country. Great fit if you have 5+ years in a CPA firm, a strong tax background, and want to grow in a niche industry group.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (recruiting for a medium-sized CPA firm south of Boston)

(recruiting for a medium-sized CPA firm south of Boston) Location: Braintree, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000 + bonus

Hands-on audit role where you’ll work on planning, fieldwork, and financial statements, plus supervise and mentor staff. Good move if you have 2–4 years of public audit experience and want less overtime and more advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.