Brainerd’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from in-home care to hospital lab work. Here are a few solid roles hiring in and around Brainerd, MN.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers Location: Brainerd, MN

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Full-time (part-time also available) Pay: $18/hour, $20/hour for Certified Nursing Assistants

Help seniors stay safe and independent at home with one-on-one care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Flexible schedules, weekly pay, PTO, and after 5 months you can get free CNA classes through Scrubs Academy.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Brainerd, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Work in a patient-centered setting, treating speech, language, swallowing, and cognitive-communication disorders. Good fit if you like team-based care, clear family education, and using evidence-based treatment.

Employer: Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center

Location: Brainerd, MN

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE), day/evening rotation

Full-time (1.0 FTE), day/evening rotation Pay: $24.48 – $36.72/hour

Run and report lab tests for patients of all ages, with duties from phlebotomy to quality control and troubleshooting. Offers strong benefits, a 401(k) with employer contributions, and chances for professional development and education.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.