📢 Help DNR track local bears: report den locations

If you’re out hunting, hiking, or otherwise enjoying the outdoors around Brainerd, Grand Rapids, or Duluth this fall, the Minnesota DNR and University of Minnesota Duluth are asking for your help.

They’re looking for bear dens so they can fit more bears with GPS tracking collars this winter. This research helps them understand bear movements, when bears start having cubs, and how to better manage bear populations and reduce human-bear conflicts.

If you find a bear den in these areas:

Get a GPS location if possible

if possible Take photos from a safe distance

Call DNR bear research in Grand Rapids at 218-328-8879 or 218-328-8874

You can also report general bear sightings using the online bear sightings tool on the Minnesota DNR website.