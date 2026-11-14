Brainerd’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Life Link III

Life Link III Location: Brainerd, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.15 – $40.16/hour

Critical care air medical role on a state-of-the-art aircraft, working with an elite flight team. Great fit if you have strong 911/critical care paramedic experience and want high-acuity cases plus solid benefits (health, dental, vision, HSA, 401k match, PTO, and more).

Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Flight Paramedic (same role)

Employer: Moments Hospice

Location: Brainerd, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Provide hands-on personal care and comfort for hospice patients at home or in facilities, with strong support from an RN Case Manager. Perks include a fleet car program (gas and insurance covered for work and personal use if eligible), company phone, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center

Location: Brainerd, MN

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Pay: $24.48 – $36.72/hour

Hospital lab role performing and reporting tests of all complexity levels, plus phlebotomy and specimen processing. Good match for MLTs or MTs/MLS grads who want solid benefits, professional development, and a major health system on their resume.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Location: Brainerd, MN

Type: Part-time (with potential full-time hours)

Pay: $18/hour (caregiver) or $20/hour (Certified Nursing Assistant)

Support clients with daily living, personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship so they can stay safely at home. Offers weekly pay, PTO accrual, flexible schedules that work around school or another job, and eligibility for free CNA classes after 5 months.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.