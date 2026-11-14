Brainerd’s mental health clinics are busy and growing, which means steady front-desk and support jobs for organized people who like helping others.

Below are several Client Access Specialist openings with strong benefits and a clear mission-driven focus.

Employer: Northern Pines Mental Health Center

Northern Pines Mental Health Center Location: Brainerd, MN (Mental Health Urgent Care)

(Mental Health Urgent Care) Type: Full-time (hours 9am–7pm , rotating weekends)

(hours , rotating weekends) Salary: Not listed; employer notes “competitive wages”

You’ll be the first point of contact for urgent mental health clients—handling intake, vitals, insurance checks, and referrals while keeping the lobby calm and welcoming. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can juggle phones and EHR systems, and want strong benefits (health, dental, life, 401k with match, generous PTO, and holidays).

Employer: Northern Pines Mental Health Center

Northern Pines Mental Health Center Location: Brainerd, MN (Brainerd Outpatient)

(Brainerd Outpatient) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; employer notes “competitive wages”

This role is more scheduled and clinic-based: checking in clients, running the full intake process, managing provider calendars, and keeping insurance and records up to date. Ideal if you like a steady office rhythm, working closely with clinicians, and want solid benefits plus room to grow in behavioral health.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume + cover letter while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.