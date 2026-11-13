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🏥 Brainerd Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Big Bonuses
Brainerd’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in senior care and rehab. If you like helping older adults and want steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant, FT Flex (Premium Pay + $5K Bonus)
- Employer: Good Samaritan – Bethany
- Location: Brainerd, MN (804 Wright St)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, flex schedule
- Salary: $22.60 – $23.70/hr + $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Extras: Night/weekend differentials, extra pay for 6pm–6am, benefits for eligible staff
Full-time CNA role in a 79-bed skilled and long-term care facility. Great if you want steady hours, premium wages, and are open to all shifts with every other weekend/holiday. CNA training can be provided by the facility if you’re on track for certification.
Occupational Therapist – Full Time (Up to $52/hr + $10K Bonus)
- Employer: Good Samaritan – Bethany
- Location: Brainerd, MN (804 Wright St)
- Type: Full-time, 38–40 hrs/week, day shift
- Salary: $32.50 – $52.00/hr + $10,000 sign-on bonus
- Extras: Flexible scheduling (where possible), CE support, mentorship, robust benefits
Day-shift OT role working across skilled nursing, outpatient, long-term care, and home health. Good fit if you want variety, room to grow, and to build long-term relationships with patients in the Brainerd Lakes Area.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Brainerd update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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