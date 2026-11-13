Brainerd’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in senior care and rehab. If you like helping older adults and want steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Bethany

Good Samaritan – Bethany Location: Brainerd, MN (804 Wright St)

(804 Wright St) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week , flex schedule

Full-time, , flex schedule Salary: $22.60 – $23.70/hr + $5,000 sign-on bonus

+ Extras: Night/weekend differentials, extra pay for 6pm–6am, benefits for eligible staff

Full-time CNA role in a 79-bed skilled and long-term care facility. Great if you want steady hours, premium wages, and are open to all shifts with every other weekend/holiday. CNA training can be provided by the facility if you’re on track for certification.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Bethany

Good Samaritan – Bethany Location: Brainerd, MN (804 Wright St)

(804 Wright St) Type: Full-time, 38–40 hrs/week , day shift

Full-time, , day shift Salary: $32.50 – $52.00/hr + $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Extras: Flexible scheduling (where possible), CE support, mentorship, robust benefits

Day-shift OT role working across skilled nursing, outpatient, long-term care, and home health. Good fit if you want variety, room to grow, and to build long-term relationships with patients in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Brainerd update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.