🛒 Brainerd Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Brainerd has a nice mix of retail and campus roles right now, from flexible cashier work to full-time store leadership.

Below are several solid options if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.

Employer: Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (Central Lakes College)

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (Central Lakes College) Location: Brainerd, MN

Type: Intermittent/part-time, up to 40 hrs/week during peak times

Intermittent/part-time, up to 40 hrs/week during peak times Salary: $22.62 – $30.62/hour

Deadline: 11/12/2026

Help run the Central Lakes College bookstore during busy times—ring up sales, process college payments, support online orders, and assist with textbook buyback. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with basic accounting and Excel, and want strong state benefits plus a campus setting.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 407 8th Avenue NE, Brainerd, MN 56401

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,994 – $54,999/year + potential quarterly bonus

Lead a Dollar Tree store while you complete on-the-job training in hiring, coaching a team, merchandising, and daily operations. Good for experienced retail leaders who want bonus potential, benefits, and a clear path to running their own store.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 424 South 6th Street, Brainerd, MN 56401

Type: Full-time , flexible shifts (days/evenings/overnights + weekends)

, flexible shifts (days/evenings/overnights + weekends) Salary: $17.50 – $21.50/hour

Run a busy convenience store—hire and train staff, manage inventory and cash, and keep the site clean and welcoming. A strong option if you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and taking full ownership of a store’s performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.