Bradley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in long-term care. If you’re a CNA, LPN, or RN, there are solid options here with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Arcadia LTC Location: Bradley, IL

Bradley, IL Type: Other (likely full/part-time shifts; see posting)

Hands-on role helping residents with daily living: meals, bathing, bathroom, walking, and comfort care. You’ll take vitals, record intake/output, answer call lights, and report changes to the nurse. Must be CNA-certified in Illinois, 18+, with current CPR and able to lift up to 100 lbs.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Arcadia LTC Location: Bradley, IL

Bradley, IL Salary: $40–$45/hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN available

Lead resident care in a team-based long-term care setting. You’ll do assessments, write care plans, coordinate with the IDT, and supervise CNAs while keeping up with IDPH/CMS rules. Perks include low-cost health, dental, vision, 401(k), $25K life insurance, daily pay, paid vacation/sick/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more. Requires an active Illinois RN license.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Arcadia LTC Location: Bradley, IL

Bradley, IL Salary: Competitive hourly wage (see posting)

Competitive hourly wage (see posting) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN available

Provide direct resident care under RNs and physicians: med passes, treatments, documentation, and teamwork with the nursing staff. Same strong benefits as the RN role, including low-cost insurance, 401(k), daily pay, PTO, and tuition help. Requires an active Illinois LPN license.

If one of these fits your license, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.