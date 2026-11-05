Bradley 41st Lighted Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

The Village of Bradley’s 41st Annual Lighted Christmas Parade “Stars, Stripes, & Christmas Lights” will take place on Friday, December 4 along West Broadway St. Pre-parade festivities start at 4:30 p.m., and the lighted parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. Residents and businesses can attend along the route, enter a float, or become sponsors. More information: www.Bradleyil.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bradley Police Department