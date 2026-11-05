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Bradley

Bradley 41st Lighted Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYsgu_1Go6V6o500

The Village of Bradley’s 41st Annual Lighted Christmas Parade “Stars, Stripes, & Christmas Lights” will take place on Friday, December 4 along West Broadway St. Pre-parade festivities start at 4:30 p.m., and the lighted parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. Residents and businesses can attend along the route, enter a float, or become sponsors. More information: www.Bradleyil.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bradley Police Department

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