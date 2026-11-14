Bradford Woods neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, especially if you need tables for your home. All of these are in Franklin Park, Allegheny County, just a short drive away.

Item: Glass coffee table

Size: 34" diameter, 18.5" high

Condition: Not stated (check photos)

Location: Franklin Park, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

Source: trashnothing.com

Round glass coffee table, medium height, good for a living room or sitting area. The poster says you can pick it up anytime and they will put it outside for pickup. Be sure to look at the photos to see the style and base design.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Dining table

Size: 36" x 48", 30" high

Condition: Good condition

Location: Franklin Park, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

Source: trashnothing.com

Sturdy dining table that can work in a kitchen or small dining room. The poster notes it is in good condition. Pickup is anytime, and they will put it outside for pickup, which makes it easy for a quick grab.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Glass pedestal table

Size: 24" diameter, 24" high

Condition: In good condition

Location: Franklin Park, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

Source: trashnothing.com

Smaller round glass pedestal table, nice as an end table or accent table. The poster says it is in good condition. As with the others, pickup is anytime, and they will put it outside for pickup once you arrange it.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, check the listings and reach out to the poster soon—free items in and around Bradford Woods tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.