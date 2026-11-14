The Bradford Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, December 4 at 6:00 PM in downtown Bradford along Main Street, featuring floats, holiday music, lights, and a visit from Santa. Businesses, churches, community groups, and others who want to join the parade must request a registration form by emailing Heidi@Bradfordchamber.com, with a registration deadline of December 1.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce