🏛️ PA Court Affirms 12–36 Month Arson Sentence for Cory Potter

🏛️ PA Superior Court Upholds 12–36 Month Arson Sentence

This memo from the Pennsylvania Superior Court explains why the court kept in place a 12–36 month prison sentence for Cory Dean Potter and allowed his lawyer to stop representing him on appeal.

What Potter Pled Guilty To

On August 13, 2024, in Bradford County (case CP-08-CR-0000618-2023), Potter pled guilty under a plea deal to:

Arson – failure to control or report a dangerous fire (often called “arson – failure to report”).

In exchange, the Commonwealth dropped several other charges:

Risking a catastrophe

Evading arrest or detention on foot

Recklessly endangering another person

Arson – risk of death or bodily injury

Terroristic threats

The plea deal did not include an agreed sentence. The judge was free to decide the punishment.

At the same hearing, but in a different case (CP-08-CR-0000471-2023), Potter also pled guilty to resisting arrest and got a consecutive 9–24 month sentence. The appeal here is only about the arson–failure-to-report sentence in case 618, not the resisting arrest case.

Original Sentence

After a pre-sentence investigation report (PSI) and a sentencing hearing, on October 31, 2024, the trial judge:

Gave Potter 12–36 months in prison for arson – failure to report

for arson – failure to report Ordered that this sentence run consecutive to any sentence he was already serving

to any sentence he was already serving Set the sentence within the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines

PCRA Petition and Reinstated Appeal Rights

On January 23, 2025, Potter filed a Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) petition under 42 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 9541–9546. He said his original plea lawyer was ineffective for not filing a post-sentence motion he wanted.

The PCRA court:

Appointed Attorney Tyler Scott Calkins

Received an amended PCRA petition on March 27, 2025

On August 18, 2025 , by agreement of both sides, granted relief and restored Potter’s right to: File a nunc pro tunc (late but treated as timely) post-sentence motion File a nunc pro tunc direct appeal afterward

, by agreement of both sides, and restored Potter’s right to:

Post-Sentence Motion and Trial Court Ruling

On August 27, 2025, Potter filed his nunc pro tunc post-sentence motion. He argued that:

The 12–36 month sentence was excessive, especially because it was consecutive to his other sentence.

Both sides agreed to skip a hearing and rely on written briefs. On November 19, 2025, the trial court denied the motion.

Potter then filed a nunc pro tunc direct appeal to the Superior Court.

Lawyer Seeks to Withdraw (Anders Procedure)

On December 17, 2025, the trial court ordered a Pa.R.A.P. 1925(b) concise statement of issues. Instead, Attorney Calkins filed a Pa.R.A.P. 1925(c)(4) statement saying he planned to:

Ask to withdraw from the case

from the case File an Anders brief (from Anders v. California, 386 U.S. 738 (1967), and Commonwealth v. Santiago, 978 A.2d 349 (Pa. 2009)) saying the appeal was frivolous (no non-trivial legal issues)

The trial judge then wrote an opinion explaining why the sentence was proper.

In the Superior Court, Attorney Calkins:

Filed an application to withdraw and an Anders brief

and an Said he had carefully reviewed the record and found the appeal frivolous

Sent Potter the brief and a letter explaining Potter’s right to: Hire a private lawyer, or Represent himself and raise his own arguments

Filed a copy of that letter with the court on August 6, 2026

Potter did not hire new counsel and did not file his own arguments.

Did Counsel Follow the Rules to Withdraw?

The Superior Court checked the Anders requirements using Commonwealth v. Cartrette and Commonwealth v. Millisock and found that Attorney Calkins:

Properly asked to withdraw and stated his belief the appeal was frivolous

Gave Potter the Anders brief

Told Potter about his rights

The court also found the brief met the Santiago standards because it:

Summarized the facts and history with record citations

Identified the sentencing issue as the only arguable point

as the only arguable point Explained why that issue was frivolous

Cited the relevant law

The Sentencing Issue on Appeal

The only issue raised was a discretionary sentencing challenge. Under Commonwealth v. Padilla-Vargas, the court checked four things:

Timely appeal – satisfied through the nunc pro tunc process Issue preserved – yes, in the nunc pro tunc post-sentence motion Rule 2119(f) statement – included in the brief Substantial question – did the claim raise a serious question under 42 Pa.C.S.A. § 9781(b)?

In the Rule 2119(f) statement, Potter argued the judge:

Abused discretion by giving 12–36 months

Failed to consider his rehabilitation needs and his sentencing testimony

Citing Commonwealth v. Caldwell, the Superior Court said that claiming an excessive sentence plus failure to consider mitigating factors does raise a substantial question, so it reviewed the merits.

Why the Superior Court Upheld the Sentence

The court applied the usual standard for discretionary sentencing (from Commonwealth v. Reid):

Sentencing is up to the trial judge’s discretion

An abuse of discretion means ignoring or misapplying the law, acting with bias, or making a clearly unreasonable decision

The court also noted:

When the judge has a pre-sentence investigation report (PSI) , it is presumed the judge considered the defendant’s background and mitigating factors ( Commonwealth v. Antidormi )

, it is presumed the judge considered the defendant’s background and mitigating factors ( ) A sentence within the standard guideline range is presumed reasonable (Commonwealth v. Moury)

From the trial court’s March 27, 2026 opinion, the Superior Court highlighted:

The arson offense had an offense gravity score of 3

Potter’s prior record score was 5

The guideline range was 6–16 months in prison

in prison The 12–36 month sentence was within that standard range

sentence was that standard range The judge said he considered all sentencing factors

The arson and another offense sentenced that day happened while Potter was on probation

Potter’s criminal record went back to 1998

The judge believed a lighter sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the offense

The Superior Court found no abuse of discretion and agreed the challenge to the length of the sentence was frivolous.

Challenge to Consecutive vs. Concurrent

The Superior Court also noticed that Potter’s August 27, 2025 motion had specifically attacked the decision to make the 12–36 month sentence consecutive to his other sentence.

The court cited Commonwealth v. Zirkle, which says:

Complaints about consecutive vs. concurrent sentences usually do not raise a substantial question

sentences usually raise a substantial question Defendants are not entitled to a “volume discount” for multiple crimes

for multiple crimes Only in extreme cases, where the total sentence is clearly excessive for the conduct, might there be a substantial question

The court said that even if Potter’s consecutive-sentence complaint raised a substantial question, he still would not get relief. The 12–36 month consecutive sentence was not manifestly excessive, for the same reasons the trial court gave, and Potter was not entitled to a “volume discount.” So this issue was also frivolous.

Final Outcome

Following Commonwealth v. Flowers and Commonwealth v. Dempster, the Superior Court did its own independent review of the entire record to see if there were any other non-frivolous issues.

It found none.

So the court:

Granted Attorney Calkins’s request to withdraw

Attorney Calkins’s request to Affirmed Potter’s 12–36 month consecutive sentence for arson – failure to report

The judgment was entered by Prothonotary Benjamin D. Kohler on November 6, 2026.