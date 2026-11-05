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Bradford County
Bradford County YMCA holiday toy drive opens
4 days ago
Bradford County YMCA is collecting new or gently used toys, games, and activities to give to local families at a free Holiday Toy Shopping Drive later this season. Donations are accepted now through the November 18 deadline, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday–Friday, at 1000 North Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA, where items should be placed in the vestibule; donations must be clean, complete sets, and no clothing or stuffed toys are accepted.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bradford County YMCA
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