A 20-year-old man is under arrest after Manatee County deputies say he shot and killed a 23-year-old.

A 20-year-old man is under arrest after Manatee County deputies say he shot and killed a 23-year-old.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Central Avenue in Ellenton around 8:34 Friday evening to a reported shooting, according to a news release. Investigators say they found Cole Decicco, 23, dead from a gunshot wound.

“All individuals involved remained at the scene and were accounted for,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “No others injuries were reported.”

Deputies arrested and charged Andres Geraldo Ocampo with culpable negligence resulting in manslaughter with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.