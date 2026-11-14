Laurentino Serrano-Juarez, 33, was convicted of DUI manslaughter in an April 2025 wrong-way crash on the DeSoto Bridge that killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child and left her critically injured, according to court records. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

A Bradenton man has been convicted of a wrong-way DUI crash on the DeSoto Bridge that killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

A Manatee County jury found Laurentino Serrano-Juarez, 33, guilty Oct. 23 on DUI manslaughter and other charges stemming from the April 2025 crash that left Ka’Leah Tracey-Marie Spells critically injured, according to court records.

The charges included DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury and two counts of driving without a valid license, one causing death and the other causing serious bodily injury.

An attorney representing Serrano-Juarez did not immediately respond to the Bradenton Herald’s request for comment.

The Palmetto Police Department said the crash happened in the early hours of April 6, 2025, when Serrano-Juarez was driving a GMC SUV the wrong way across the bridge when he slammed head-on into Spells’ car. Investigators said Spells was eight months pregnant and heading home to Palmetto after getting off work in Sarasota.

Bradenton man guilty in fatal DUI crash

When police arrived, Serrano-Juarez was standing next to his SUV. He then collapsed in the road and passed out, according to an arrest report. Officers said they found “several” empty Corona beer bottles on the floor of his SUV, including one in the front passenger area and several in the back.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals. An officer said he could smell alcohol on Serrano-Juarez’s breath while speaking with him at the hospital before his blood alcohol level was measured to be 0.301, nearly four times the legal limit.

Spells suffered several broken bones and had to undergo multiple surgeries. Her mother, Tracey Beasley, said doctors had to bring her back to life three times, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

Spells’ unborn baby died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to an arrest report.

Court records show Serrano-Juarez had a history of driving without a license. About six months before the fatal collision, he was cited for driving without a license. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay fines, but the judge withheld adjudication, meaning the case did not result in a formal conviction.

Circuit Judge Guy Flowers is scheduled to sentence Serrano-Juarez at a Jan. 7 hearing at the Manatee County Judicial Center in Bradenton, according to court records. He remains in jail without bond.