Dejerrian Murray, 35, faces multiple felony charges after police say he struck two Bradenton officers with his car outside a Wawa on Nov. 8, 2026, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase. Provided photo/Courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department

A Bradenton man accused of injuring two police officers with his car outside a Wawa has a history of leading law enforcement on high-speed chases, court records show.

Dejerrian Murray, 35, has two previous convictions for fleeing police in Manatee County and now faces new charges following Sunday’s incident.

FULL STORY: Bradenton lieutenant released from hospital after being hit by car, police say

Here are key takeaways:

Murray pleaded no contest in 2022 to fleeing police and reckless driving after deputies said he led a February 2021 chase that reached about 118 mph before officers tracked him to a parking lot, according to court records.

In a separate case from 2018, Murray pleaded no contest to fleeing police after Bradenton officers said he refused to stop for a traffic violation and drove away, court records show.

Police say Murray struck Lt. Perry Merrill and Officer John Bembry with his car outside a Bradenton Wawa early Sunday, then fled at speeds topping 100 mph before Florida Highway Patrol troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

Merrill, who suffered a brain bleed and was initially in intensive care, has been released from the hospital, police said. Bembry, who suffered lower-body injuries, was released Sunday.

Murray faces two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, along with fleeing police, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and firearm charges, according to court records.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.