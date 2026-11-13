Another Chipotle Mexican Grill could be coming to Bradenton, according to building records filed with Manatee County Government. Chipotle, 5002 Cortez Road West, Bradenton, is pictured in this July 2026 Bradenton Herald file photo. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Another Chipotle Mexican Grill could be coming to Bradenton, according to building records filed with Manatee County Government.

The standalone Chipotle restaurant is planned for 5722 14th St. W., Bradenton, in the same shopping plaza as a Winn-Dixie grocery store, records say. It would be the ninth Chipotle in Manatee County.

In a recent press release, the company said it was looking to expand its restaurant footprint in Florida. Chipotle opened its newest Manatee location at 16680 State Road 64 E. in September.

The fast casual chain is known for its build-your-own bowls and burritos, featuring Mexican-inspired cuisine.

According to building records, the new Chipotle restaurant will also feature a Chipotlane, allowing customers to pick up online orders via a drive-thru window.

As of Wednesday evening, the building records did not include a construction timeline or scheduled opening date.

For more information, visit www.Chipotle.com.