Is Manatee County turning blue? Here's what Florida election results show

Florida Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds speaks, during the Republican Party of Florida Sunshine State Showdown event, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Republicans won comfortably in Manatee County during Tuesday’s election, but their margin of victory shrank compared to previous races, according to data from the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Manatee voters backed Republican candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and Congress by double-digit margins, according to election results. In all three races, Republicans performed better in Manatee County than they did across the rest of Florida.

Across the nation, Democrats dominated the ballot box, wrestling back control of the House and the Senate. The Democratic Party didn’t see the same success in Manatee County, but key races were closer than years past.

Republican Byron Donalds received around 58% of the vote in Manatee County, compared with 41% for Democrat David Jolly, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections.

That’s in stark contrast to four years ago, when Gov. Ron DeSantis cruised to re-election.

Manatee County avoids blue wave

Statewide, Donalds won a much closer race, receiving 50% of the vote to Jolly’s nearly 49%.

That is a much different result from last governor’s election, according to the numbers.

In 2022, DeSantis received around 65% of the vote in Manatee County, compared with around 35% for Democrat Charlie Crist. Donalds won Manatee by about 16 points Tuesday, compared with DeSantis’ nearly 30-point victory four years earlier.

Across Florida, the Republican lead in the race fell even more, from about 19 points in 2022 to just over one point this year.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Ashley Moody received around 59% of the vote in Manatee County, compared with about 40% for Democrat Angie Nixon. Overall, Moody received about 51% to Nixon’s 48%.

Republican Sydney Gruters also won Manatee County in the race for Florida’s 16th Congressional District, receiving about 57% of the vote to Democrat Kelly Kirschner’s nearly 42%.

Across the entire district, which includes Manatee and parts of five other counties, Gruters received about 51% of the vote to Kirschner’s 47%.