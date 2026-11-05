Manatee County voters expand popular land conservation program with referendum

Voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum that would allow Manatee County officials to buy and protect more land from development. An expansion of Emerson Point Preserve in Palmetto is pictured in this Bradenton Herald file photo. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum that would allow Manatee County officials to buy and protect more land from development.

The ballot measure asked residents whether they supported paying slightly higher property taxes to help fund conservation that protects water quality, preserves natural lands and prevents overdevelopment. The referendum passed with nearly 76% of the vote.

The Election Day result follows a similar referendum that Manatee voters also approved by a wide margin in 2020. Tuesday’s referendum allows commissioners to spend up to $75 million in bonds to buy land.

Over the past six years, the Manatee County Commission has used the environmental lands fund to purchases over 1,000 acres of new and expanded parks. In October, commissioners approved two more purchases that protected over 700 acres of land in Myakka City and Parrish.

“We’re preserving hundreds of acres of important habitat, protecting our waterways and creating opportunities for residents to explore and appreciate these lands for generations to come,” Commissioner Tal Siddique said in a statement at the time.

In May, the Trust for Public Land, which helped launch the 2020 land preservation referendum, conducted a poll that found widespread public support for Tuesday’s ballot measure.

Across the state, voters approved similar land conservation referendums in six other counties.

“One thing about us Floridians, we sure do care about land conservation,” Conservation Florida, a land conservancy nonprofit, wrote in a social media post. “In blue counties, in red counties — we go green.”