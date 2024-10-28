Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bradenton Herald

    Political newcomers Siddique, Shoemaker compete for Manatee County Commission District 3

    By Ryan Ballogg,

    2 days ago

    Two political newcomers will face off for the District 3 seat on the Manatee County Commission in the Nov. 5 general election.

    Republican candidate Tal Siddique and Democratic candidate Diana Shoemaker seek to represent Anna Maria Island, part of Longboat Key, part of Bradenton and the areas of Cortez, Palma Sola, Rubonia and Terra Ceia.

    Siddique, 30, defeated Republican challenger April Culbreath in the August primary. Siddique says he would focus on infrastructure improvements, economic growth, reducing property taxes, improving water quality and putting residents before special interests.

    Shoemaker, 66, says she would focus on infrastructure improvements, affordable housing, protecting wetlands and the environment, government transparency and listening to residents over special interests.

    Both candidates said that helping their coastal district recover from the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton is a top priority.

    Both candidates have also been critical of decisions made by the current all-Republican board, including District 3’s current representative, Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

    Van Ostenbridge will no longer serve on the board after a failed challenge in the August primary against Republican rival George Kruse for the District 7 at-large commission seat.

    Who is Diana Shoemaker?

    Background: Shoemaker is a longtime Bradenton resident and former president and CEO of Manatee County Habitat for Humanity who has led a career in community and educational program development and services, according to her campaign bio. She serves as executive director of the nonprofit Elders Action Network.

    Motivation for running: Shoemaker said she was inspired to run for a commission seat after growing frustrated with the board’s partisan politics and unwillingness to listen to residents.

    “As a candidate, I should be representing all of our residents for the good of the community. Party matters less when it’s about the community needs we all face. It’s about asking, ‘What does the community need?’ Not a select group of individuals.”

    Shoemaker said the August primary election indicates that residents are interested in candidates who will focus on local, non-partisan issues.

    “The process that we went through in the primary election and the challenges around these storms has brought this community together on shared values and needs in a way that I haven’t seen before,” Shoemaker said. “We have a moment in time to build on that. That involves civic engagement, participation and connection.”

    First-term priorities: Shoemaker’s platform highlights include increasing local environmental protections, prioritizing affordable workhouse housing and improving traffic and infrastructure with a focus on sustainability and pedestrian safety.

    “There is a tremendous opportunity to learn from the successes of other communities,” Shoemaker said.

    Shoemaker said that the recent hurricanes underscore the need for infrastructure improvements and “smart growth” when planning new development or redevelopment.

    “This is a tragic moment for so many of our residents of Anna Maria Island, Rubonia, and the many other places that were affected,” Shoemaker said. “But it’s also an opportunity to build back with resiliency and sustainability. We need to build our infrastructure to handle the challenges we may face in the future.”

    Shoemaker also opposes plans to build a parking garage on Anna Maria Island. Instead, the county should be focused on improving traffic and pedestrian safety, Shoemaker said.

    “We need to be very careful to move forward in building responsibly,” Shoemaker said.

    Why vote for Shoemaker?: Shoemaker said voters should choose her because of her experience in the community, which has given her an understanding of what makes Manatee County tick.

    “What I bring to the position is the longevity of 25 years in this community,” Shoemaker said. “The relationships I’ve built. I’ve worked with the varying local partners that I would work with as a commissioner.”

    What’s your vision for the future of Manatee County?: “We as a community have an opportunity to unite around shared values for all residents,” Shoemaker said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doq8p_0wPAAtwx00
    Diana Shoemaker provided/provided

    Who is Tal Siddique?

    Background: Siddique is a software engineer who has worked for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to his campaign bio.

    Siddique has lived in Bradenton for over three years, and his wife Kristen Truong’s family has deep roots. Her family helped found Bradenton Christian Reformed Church and the Bradenton Christian School, Siddique said. Siddique volunteers with local groups including the Salvation Army, Bradenton Kiwanis Club and Take Stock in Children.

    Motivation for running: Siddique said he is running to bring ethics and fiscal conservatism back to the county commission.

    “It’s about how they conduct business and about how they conduct themselves in the community,” Siddique said of the current board. “There has been a lot of reporting on decisions that have been potentially outside of the Florida Sunshine Law with key votes such as development projects, the wetlands vote and a number of other votes. Residents have told me they feel like these things have been coordinated behind the scenes.”

    “There are a lot of people running on being conservatives, but oftentimes if you look at their records, they are asking for a massive increase in spending, and they’re not focused on local issues,” Siddique said. “In the past four years, we have increased our debt and budget. But I’ve asked people in District 3, and many of them don’t feel the improvements there.”

    First-term priorities: Siddique’s platform highlights include road safety and traffic improvements, reducing property taxes, stimulating economic growth and creating a plan to address water quality issues.

    Siddique said connecting residents in his district with hurricane recovery resources will be a big focus.

    “I think it’s going to be a role of coordinating efforts from the county’s perspective,” Siddique said. “How do we deal with trash pickup, beach renourishment and building back the island while preserving its small-town feel?”

    Preserving more green space and natural coastline is another priority, Siddique said.

    “These natural areas have many benefits, and we have a lot of opportunity in front of us to preserve more,” Siddique said.

    Why vote for Siddique?: “We all know there are certain issues that cut across the political spectrum,” Siddique said. “The difference is how involved government should be in solving those problems. Does government really need to solve this problem, or can we coordinate with someone else who can do it better? I think my opponent would be more involved in spending tax dollars in ways I don’t think they should be spent.”

    What’s your vision for the future of Manatee County?: “We will have started or finished the two bridge projects for Anna Maria Island. We’ll finally have started to solve the congestion and traffic bottleneck downtown. We will see fewer municipal discharges impacting our water quality. And we’ll have better communication between the county and citizens.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QANui_0wPAAtwx00
    Tal Siddique provided/provided

    Related Search

    Terra CeiaManatee county commissionPolitical newcomersDiana shoemakerCounty CommissionManatee county

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Terry Russell
    2d ago
    the Republicans have done such a great job- 😅😅😅😅😅 they sold us out to all the developers- BLUE ALL THE WAY
    TAKE AIM
    2d ago
    I would say just make damn sure you don't elect any damn Democrats you've seen what they've done to the country do you want them to do that to this county you want them to do that to this state hell no we don't want any Democrats
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Lottery ticket worth nearly $110,000 sold at a Sarasota gas station. Here’s where
    Bradenton Herald7 days ago
    Bradenton K9 sniffs out drug dealer selling fentanyl-laced cocaine, prosecutors say
    Bradenton Herald13 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Live updates: Manatee County prepares for Hurricane Milton to hit as a major storm
    Bradenton Herald23 days ago
    Where is Jim Cantore? Weather Channel star is in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton
    Bradenton Herald23 days ago
    Live updates: 2024 Manatee County high school football scores in Week 9
    Bradenton Herald12 days ago
    When can Manatee County start feeling Hurricane Milton’s impacts? Here’s what to know
    Bradenton Herald22 days ago
    Florida officers around the state are in Bradenton after Hurricane Milton. Here’s why
    Bradenton Herald17 days ago
    Bradenton man dies in Manatee County car crash, Florida Highway Patrol says
    Bradenton Herald13 days ago
    Live Updates: Sarasota Bradenton airport to remain closed until Wednesday after Milton
    Bradenton Herald19 days ago
    What can a Category 3 hurricane do to Florida? Take a look as we brace for Milton
    Bradenton Herald22 days ago
    Palmetto motorcyclist dies in State Road 70 crash, Florida Highway Patrol says
    Bradenton Herald15 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Post-Milton survival guide: Where to find food, fuel and essentials in Manatee County
    Bradenton Herald17 days ago
    Hurricane Milton poses flooding threat in Manatee County. Here’s the latest forecast
    Bradenton Herald21 days ago
    Here’s how many Manatee County football teams would make the playoffs if they began this week
    Bradenton Herald14 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Take a look at how Bradenton Beach and other parts of Manatee fared after Milton
    Bradenton Herald19 days ago
    With Milton coming, Manatee races to clean debris. How it compares to massive objects
    Bradenton Herald21 days ago
    Manatee County issues evacuation order ahead of Milton. Here’s how to check your zone
    Bradenton Herald23 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    ‘Nowhere else to go’: Bradenton-area seniors struggle to recover after Milton, Helene
    Bradenton Herald16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy