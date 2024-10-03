Is Manatee County ready for ‘Bo Time?’ Popular chicken restaurant plans Bradenton store

The chicken wars could be heating up in Manatee County.

Popular North Carolina-based chicken chain Bojangles has gone through the pre-application process to build a new restaurant at 613 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. It would be the company’s first venture into the area.

There are nine Bojangles in Florida. The nearest to Manatee County are restaurants in Kissimmee, Clermont and Sanford. Other locations are in Ocala, St. Augustine, Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

Bojangles coming to Bradenton

The first Bojangles opened in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977, according to company history. Its current tagline, “It’s Bo Time,” was adopted in 2010. To date, there are about 800 restaurants in 17 states.

Bojangles specializes in fried chicken , biscuits and sweet tea made fresh daily, according to the company’s website.

An opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced.

When it arrives, Manatee County will have yet another popular chicken fast-casual dining option. Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Zaxby’s and Slim Chickens already have a local presence.