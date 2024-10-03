Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bradenton Herald

    Which Manatee County parks & beaches are closed after Hurricane Helene? Here’s a list

    By Ryan Ballogg,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUXHK_0vsiABah00

    Several popular Bradenton-area parks and beaches are closed after Hurricane Helene brought major storm surge and destruction to parts of Manatee County last week.

    While some beloved local outdoor spots like Robinson Preserve were able to reopen quickly after the storm, others suffered heavy damage. Early estimates say Helene caused roughly $400 million in damage in Manatee County, but that number could rise significantly once Anna Maria Island is assessed.

    Recovery is underway, but it may be some time before these places reopen to the public.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3LC0_0vsiABah00
    The DeSoto National Monument Park located at 8300 DeSoto Memorial Hwy in Bradenton is closed due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

    De Soto National Memorial

    De Soto National Memorial is closed until further notice after Helene pushed 5 to 6 feet of storm surge into the park, according to park staff.

    The storm destroyed some of the park’s recreation trails, knocked down trees and flooded the visitor center, National Park Service staff said in a Facebook post.

    As of Sunday, there were still several inches of standing water in the center, and bathrooms and drinking fountains were not functional.

    “De Soto National Memorial’s recovery will be extensive, and we appreciate your understanding and help in keeping out and not putting you or your family at risk,” park staff said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtyRk_0vsiABah00
    Anna Maria Island suffered extreme damages from the effects of Hurricane Helene, including massive amounts of sand in the roads and homes. Ryan Ballogg/rballogg@bradenton.com

    Anna Maria Island beaches

    Anna Maria Island’s public beaches are closed until further notice, with no current time frame for reopening, according to Manatee County Government.

    The closure includes Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Coquina Beach, Cortez Beach, Manatee Beach Park and Palma Sola Causeway Park.

    Skyway Fishing Pier

    Skyway Fishing Pier State Park is closed until further notice, according to Florida State Parks.

    The Manatee County and Pinellas County sides of the park are closed.

    Many parks open

    In the meantime, there are still many green spaces to enjoy around Bradenton. Here are a few:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFOUG_0vsiABah00
    The DeSoto National Monument Park located at 8300 DeSoto Memorial Hwy in Bradenton is closed due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eDwM_0vsiABah00
    The DeSoto National Monument Park located at 8300 DeSoto Memorial Hwy in Bradenton is closed due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. Water intruded into the small building that houses a store and historical displays, rising to the line seen on the exterior of the building. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Is SRQ airport open during Hurricane Helene? What to know about flight cancellations
    Bradenton Herald9 days ago
    How bad is a Category 3 hurricane in Florida? What experts say about major storms
    Bradenton Herald10 days ago
    Watch Hurricane Helene come ashore in Florida with these beach camera live streams
    Bradenton Herald9 days ago
    In Bradenton visit, Gov. Ron DeSantis announces major upgrades coming to I-75 highway
    Bradenton Herald15 days ago
    DeSantis announces plan to repair Anna Maria Island in Hurricane Helene’s aftermath
    Bradenton Herald7 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park resort announces Southwest Florida grand opening date
    Bradenton Herald24 days ago
    Bradenton bicyclist seriously hurt in crash with truck in Manatee County, FHP says
    Bradenton Herald24 days ago
    2 seriously injured in Bradenton crash along State Road 70, Florida Highway Patrol says
    Bradenton Herald15 days ago
    Can you access Anna Maria Island after Hurricane Helene’s damage? Here’s what to know
    Bradenton Herald5 days ago
    With Tropical Storm Helene on the way, Manatee County declares state of emergency
    Bradenton Herald11 days ago
    Are gag grouper numbers down in Tampa Bay? How a Bradenton native researcher studies fish
    Bradenton Herald20 days ago
    Arrests made after child found unresponsive at Bradenton Walmart, Manatee sheriff says
    Bradenton Herald12 days ago
    Anna Maria Island: See famous Florida beaches before and after Hurricane Helene hit
    Bradenton Herald1 day ago
    Publix is bringing a new grocery store to this major Manatee County development
    Bradenton Herald15 days ago
    Live updates: Gov. DeSantis visits Anna Maria Island after Helene’s destruction
    Bradenton Herald7 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Teen arrested after posting school shooting threats on social media, Manatee deputies say
    Bradenton Herald22 days ago
    Traffic updates: Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as Hurricane Helene brings strong wind
    Bradenton Herald9 days ago
    Why does Bradenton’s drinking water taste strange after Hurricane Helene? What to know
    Bradenton Herald5 days ago
    Which Manatee County grocery stores are open and closed after Hurricane Helene?
    Bradenton Herald8 days ago
    How to check your zone during Hurricane Helene emergency evacuation order in Manatee
    Bradenton Herald11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy