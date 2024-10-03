Which Manatee County parks & beaches are closed after Hurricane Helene? Here’s a list

Several popular Bradenton-area parks and beaches are closed after Hurricane Helene brought major storm surge and destruction to parts of Manatee County last week.

While some beloved local outdoor spots like Robinson Preserve were able to reopen quickly after the storm, others suffered heavy damage. Early estimates say Helene caused roughly $400 million in damage in Manatee County, but that number could rise significantly once Anna Maria Island is assessed.

Recovery is underway, but it may be some time before these places reopen to the public.

The DeSoto National Monument Park located at 8300 DeSoto Memorial Hwy in Bradenton is closed due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

De Soto National Memorial

De Soto National Memorial is closed until further notice after Helene pushed 5 to 6 feet of storm surge into the park, according to park staff.

The storm destroyed some of the park’s recreation trails, knocked down trees and flooded the visitor center, National Park Service staff said in a Facebook post.

As of Sunday, there were still several inches of standing water in the center, and bathrooms and drinking fountains were not functional.

“De Soto National Memorial’s recovery will be extensive, and we appreciate your understanding and help in keeping out and not putting you or your family at risk,” park staff said.

Anna Maria Island suffered extreme damages from the effects of Hurricane Helene, including massive amounts of sand in the roads and homes. Ryan Ballogg/rballogg@bradenton.com

Anna Maria Island beaches

Anna Maria Island’s public beaches are closed until further notice, with no current time frame for reopening, according to Manatee County Government.

The closure includes Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Coquina Beach, Cortez Beach, Manatee Beach Park and Palma Sola Causeway Park.

Skyway Fishing Pier

Skyway Fishing Pier State Park is closed until further notice, according to Florida State Parks.

The Manatee County and Pinellas County sides of the park are closed.

Many parks open

In the meantime, there are still many green spaces to enjoy around Bradenton. Here are a few:

The DeSoto National Monument Park located at 8300 DeSoto Memorial Hwy in Bradenton is closed due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com