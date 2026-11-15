Bradenton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from camera gear to golf parts. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds.

Item: Vintage Bell & Howell Slide Projector

Condition: Vintage; details not specified

Location: Mill Creek, Bradenton, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic slide projector, good if you have old slides to view or want a retro display piece. No extra details listed, so plan to ask the poster about working condition and any included accessories.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Canon EOS Rebel T5i Accessories (camera body NOT included)

Includes: Vivitar flash, lenses, and various accessories (exact pieces not listed)

Location: Mill Creek, Bradenton, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for someone who already owns a Canon EOS Rebel T5i or a compatible Canon camera and wants extra gear. Be sure to confirm which lenses and accessories are included before pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Golf club shafts – multiple brands and models

Brands/Models Mentioned: Matrix, Paderson Kinetixx, HZRDUS, Air Speeder, Fujikura

Location: Lakewood National, Bradenton, FL

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of name-brand shafts, great if you build or repair clubs or want to experiment with different setups. The poster suggests looking up these models on eBay to compare, then contacting them about the same items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bradenton tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.