Bradenton’s healthcare scene is busy right now — lots of travel contracts plus solid full‑time hospital roles. If you’re a nurse, tech, or therapist, there’s good money and variety on the table.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

ProMed Staffing Resources Location: Bradenton, FL 34209

Salary: $1,800/week gross

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (days, 7a–7p)

PCU RNs with 2+ years recent PCU experience can snag strong weekly pay plus day‑1 health, dental, vision, housing/meal/travel stipends, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

ProMed Staffing Resources Location: Bradenton, FL 34209

Salary: $1,800/week gross

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (nights, 7p–7a)

Telemetry RNs with 2+ years recent Tele experience get the same rich travel package, but on night shift with weekly pay and full benefits from day one.

Employer: UHS / Manatee Memorial Hospital

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, varied shifts

Work at a 295‑bed hospital performing imaging in 2+ modalities with a 401(k) + match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, stock plan, tuition savings, and career growth across 300+ UHS facilities.

Employer: MCR Health, Inc

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great fit for an LPN or RN with care coordination or case management experience who wants to manage chronic and high‑risk patients and help them navigate post‑acute care and community resources.

Employer: ArchWell Health

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

If you’re a Medical Assistant who likes data and outreach, this role focuses on STARS/HEDIS quality measures, chart review, and patient calls in a senior‑focused primary care setting.

Employer: HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join a 383‑bed Level II trauma center near the Gulf beaches with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition help, PTO, and on‑site perks like daycare and a 24/7 fitness center.

Employer: Aequor Allied Division

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,789/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

CT Tech travel contract with a 13‑week assignment and standard 3x12 schedule—good option if you want solid pay and a straightforward travel setup.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,995/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts

Day‑shift CT Tech role with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), retention and referral bonuses, plus strong recruiter support.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,891/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts

RN‑founded agency offering a CT Tech contract with day shifts and access to a wide network of facilities nationwide.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $2,003/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts

Higher weekly rate for CT Techs who prefer 4x10 day shifts and want a bit more guaranteed weekly hours.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,800/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr evening shifts

Evening‑shift CT Tech role supporting a Level II trauma center, with housing options, health insurance, 401(k), and travel reimbursement.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: ~$2,273/week estimated

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 night shifts

High‑pay night shift CT Tech contract with detailed breakdown of wages and per diems, plus 401(k) match, housing allowance, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,440–$1,582/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

Acute care PT contract with a longer 26‑week term, day shifts, and day‑1 benefits, CEU access, and 401(k).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,662–$1,832/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr PM shifts

CT Tech contract with PM shifts, strong weekly pay range, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, and CEUs.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,663/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts (Sat–Mon)

Weekend‑heavy CT Tech schedule (10a–10p Sat–Mon) that frees up most weekdays, plus weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and housing options.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,884/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

CT Tech contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency, offering day‑1 medical, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $1,877/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Very similar MedPro CT Tech role with slightly different pay package—worth comparing both listings to see which fits your schedule and stipend mix.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: $2,089/week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

Higher weekly rate for CT Techs who like 5x8 schedules, with the same MedPro perks: day‑1 benefits, housing options, and 401(k) match.

Employer: UHS / Manatee Memorial Hospital

Location: Bradenton, FL

Salary: Not listed ( “Newly increased rates” )

Not listed ( ) Type: Full-time days, on‑call required

Experienced Hospital OR RNs (2+ years) can step into a busy surgical department with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock plan, tuition savings, and career growth.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and agencies have multiple openings in Bradenton right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.