undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bradenton
🏥 Bradenton Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $1.8K+/Week Roles
4 days ago
Bradenton’s healthcare scene is busy right now — lots of travel contracts plus solid full‑time hospital roles. If you’re a nurse, tech, or therapist, there’s good money and variety on the table.
Registered Nurse – Progressive Care Unit (PCU)
- Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources
- Location: Bradenton, FL 34209
- Salary: $1,800/week gross
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (days, 7a–7p)
PCU RNs with 2+ years recent PCU experience can snag strong weekly pay plus day‑1 health, dental, vision, housing/meal/travel stipends, and weekly direct deposit.
Registered Nurse – Telemetry
- Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources
- Location: Bradenton, FL 34209
- Salary: $1,800/week gross
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (nights, 7p–7a)
Telemetry RNs with 2+ years recent Tele experience get the same rich travel package, but on night shift with weekly pay and full benefits from day one.
Multi‑Modality Technologist – FEDs, Full Time Varied
- Employer: UHS / Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, varied shifts
Work at a 295‑bed hospital performing imaging in 2+ modalities with a 401(k) + match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, stock plan, tuition savings, and career growth across 300+ UHS facilities.
Patient Care Coordinator – Clinical
- Employer: MCR Health, Inc
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Great fit for an LPN or RN with care coordination or case management experience who wants to manage chronic and high‑risk patients and help them navigate post‑acute care and community resources.
Market Quality Coordinator (Medical Assistant)
- Employer: ArchWell Health
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
If you’re a Medical Assistant who likes data and outreach, this role focuses on STARS/HEDIS quality measures, chart review, and patient calls in a senior‑focused primary care setting.
Registered Nurse RN – Med Surg
- Employer: HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Join a 383‑bed Level II trauma center near the Gulf beaches with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition help, PTO, and on‑site perks like daycare and a 24/7 fitness center.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,789/week
- Employer: Aequor Allied Division
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,789/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
CT Tech travel contract with a 13‑week assignment and standard 3x12 schedule—good option if you want solid pay and a straightforward travel setup.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,995/week, Days
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,995/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
Day‑shift CT Tech role with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), retention and referral bonuses, plus strong recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,891/week, Days
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,891/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
RN‑founded agency offering a CT Tech contract with day shifts and access to a wide network of facilities nationwide.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,003/week, 10‑hr Days
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $2,003/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts
Higher weekly rate for CT Techs who prefer 4x10 day shifts and want a bit more guaranteed weekly hours.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,800/week, Evenings
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,800/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr evening shifts
Evening‑shift CT Tech role supporting a Level II trauma center, with housing options, health insurance, 401(k), and travel reimbursement.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,273/week, Nights
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: ~$2,273/week estimated
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 night shifts
High‑pay night shift CT Tech contract with detailed breakdown of wages and per diems, plus 401(k) match, housing allowance, and weekly direct deposit.
Travel Acute Care Physical Therapist – up to $1,582/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,440–$1,582/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
Acute care PT contract with a longer 26‑week term, day shifts, and day‑1 benefits, CEU access, and 401(k).
Travel CT Technologist – up to $1,832/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,662–$1,832/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr PM shifts
CT Tech contract with PM shifts, strong weekly pay range, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, and CEUs.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,663/week, Sat–Mon
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,663/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts (Sat–Mon)
Weekend‑heavy CT Tech schedule (10a–10p Sat–Mon) that frees up most weekdays, plus weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and housing options.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,884/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,884/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
CT Tech contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency, offering day‑1 medical, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,877/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $1,877/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
Very similar MedPro CT Tech role with slightly different pay package—worth comparing both listings to see which fits your schedule and stipend mix.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,089/week, 8‑hr Shifts
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: $2,089/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
Higher weekly rate for CT Techs who like 5x8 schedules, with the same MedPro perks: day‑1 benefits, housing options, and 401(k) match.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room, Full Time Days – Newly Increased Rates
- Employer: UHS / Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Salary: Not listed (“Newly increased rates”)
- Type: Full-time days, on‑call required
Experienced Hospital OR RNs (2+ years) can step into a busy surgical department with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock plan, tuition savings, and career growth.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and agencies have multiple openings in Bradenton right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.