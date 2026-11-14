Bradenton has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from medical case management to family mentoring and direct caregiving.

Employer: MCR Health, Inc

MCR Health, Inc Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with one of the area’s largest healthcare providers, coordinating care for patients with HIV and related conditions. You’ll do assessments, build care plans, link people to medical and social services, and be the main point of contact for your patients. Bachelor’s degree required (health-related preferred); RN/LPN and experience with HIV/HCV and complex medical needs are a plus.

Employer: Centerstone

Location: Bradenton, FL (serving Manatee, Sarasota & DeSoto counties)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$21.00/hour

Support parents and caregivers of kids with complex needs through peer mentoring and advocacy. You’ll attend school and court-related meetings, run or support parent groups, and help families navigate child welfare, mental health, and community systems. Requires lived experience as a parent/kin/foster/adoptive caregiver of a youth with complex needs and a high school diploma or GED.

Employer: Community Resource Network of Florida, LLC.

Community Resource Network of Florida, LLC. Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor

Salary: $16.00/hour

Provide one-on-one support to a 6-year-old boy with I/DD, helping with daily living tasks, personal care, and safe, fun activities at home and in the community. Up to 15 hours per week, with weekend and early evening shifts available. Requires 1 year of caregiving experience or training, a driver’s license, background screening, and a high school diploma or equivalent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.