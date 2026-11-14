Bradenton’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores opening and established brands hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Books A Million

Books A Million Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Love books and talking about them? This role keeps you on the sales floor and at the register, helping customers find their next great read while keeping displays fresh and inviting. Comes with retail perks like employee discounts, paid time off, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.75–$24.40/hour (experience-based)

Work in a brand-new Whole Foods, handling fresh foods, stocking, and customer service across multiple departments. Good fit if you like a fast pace, don’t mind cold environments, and want store discounts, paid time off, and health & wellness benefits as part of their “Whole Benefits” package.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role for someone with grocery + supervisory experience who enjoys baking and managing a team. You’ll oversee ordering, displays, quality, and customer service, with perks like competitive pay, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, DailyPay access, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000–$72,000/year

Step into a leadership track role running the front end and supporting the pharmacy side of the store. You’ll hire and coach staff, manage inventory and cash, and learn the full store operation with a path toward Store Manager, plus access to Walgreens’ benefits and training programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open nearby. Don’t wait too long; good customer service jobs in Bradenton tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.