Bradenton’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, tips, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Part-time (Thu–Sat 2–9pm, Sun 11am–7pm)

(Thu–Sat 2–9pm, Sun 11am–7pm) Pay: $15.00/hour

You’ll serve residents in a community restaurant and bar, plus help with events. Great if you like steady hours, strong team support, and a set weekly schedule.

Employer: Eleni's Pizza Works

Location: Near Bradenton/SRQ Airport (Sarasota)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Family-owned since 2004, this spot wants an experienced pizza maker. You get free shift meals, discounts, and a set schedule so you can plan family time.

Employer: Eleni's Pizza Works

Location: Near Bradenton/SRQ Airport (Sarasota)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.00 – $22.00/hour

Mix of serving and some cooking in a busy Greek-pizza restaurant. Weekly direct deposit, flexible scheduling, and room to grow if you like learning different roles.

Employer: University Park Community Association Inc.

Location: Bradenton, FL (Country Club)

Type: Seasonal Part-time (through April 2027)

Pay: From $13.50/hour + tips (cart); $11.98/hour + tips (server)

Serve drinks and snacks on the golf course and pick up restaurant shifts as needed. Good fit if you like being outdoors, talking with members, and earning tips.

Employer: IHOP

Location: 5427 14th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34207

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Up to $18.00/hour

Cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a busy kitchen with paid training and real advancement paths. Flexible hours make this good for either full-time work or extra shifts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.