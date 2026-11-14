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Bradenton
🍽️ Bradenton FL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $22/hr
3 days ago
Bradenton’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, tips, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.
Server (Part Time) – Community Dining
- Employer: FirstService Residential
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Part-time (Thu–Sat 2–9pm, Sun 11am–7pm)
- Pay: $15.00/hour
You’ll serve residents in a community restaurant and bar, plus help with events. Great if you like steady hours, strong team support, and a set weekly schedule.
Pizza Cook
- Employer: Eleni's Pizza Works
- Location: Near Bradenton/SRQ Airport (Sarasota)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour
Family-owned since 2004, this spot wants an experienced pizza maker. You get free shift meals, discounts, and a set schedule so you can plan family time.
Waiter/Waitress / Team Member
- Employer: Eleni's Pizza Works
- Location: Near Bradenton/SRQ Airport (Sarasota)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $22.00/hour
Mix of serving and some cooking in a busy Greek-pizza restaurant. Weekly direct deposit, flexible scheduling, and room to grow if you like learning different roles.
PT Seasonal Beverage Cart Attendant / Server
- Employer: University Park Community Association Inc.
- Location: Bradenton, FL (Country Club)
- Type: Seasonal Part-time (through April 2027)
- Pay: From $13.50/hour + tips (cart); $11.98/hour + tips (server)
Serve drinks and snacks on the golf course and pick up restaurant shifts as needed. Good fit if you like being outdoors, talking with members, and earning tips.
Line Cook
- Employer: IHOP
- Location: 5427 14th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34207
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Up to $18.00/hour
Cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a busy kitchen with paid training and real advancement paths. Flexible hours make this good for either full-time work or extra shifts.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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