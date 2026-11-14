Bradenton neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from home fixtures to garden gear. Here’s a quick look at what’s available right now.

What it is: Goldfish and 3 other pond fish, plus pond spillway and filter parts. A nice starter bundle if you have or are setting up a backyard pond or water feature.

Location: GT Bray Park, Bradenton, FL

GT Bray Park, Bradenton, FL Category: Garden

Garden Condition: Not fully detailed, but includes live fish and working pond parts

Not fully detailed, but includes live fish and working pond parts Good for: Someone with an existing pond or who is ready to care for pond fish

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is: A Kohler kitchen faucet, soap dispenser, and matching garbage disposal button. The owner says everything is in great working condition; they just changed the color of their kitchen.

Location: Waterlefe, Bradenton, FL

Waterlefe, Bradenton, FL Category: Home decor and accessories / Kitchen fixtures

Home decor and accessories / Kitchen fixtures Condition: All in great working condition (per poster)

All in great working condition (per poster) Note: Poster asks that you PM if interested on Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is: A comfortable blue leather recliner in good condition. Great for a living room, den, or reading corner.

Location: Country Club East, Lakewood Ranch, FL

Country Club East, Lakewood Ranch, FL Category: Furniture

Furniture Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Good condition (per poster) Good for: Extra seating, home office, or TV room

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is: Naturrelief Gastriva digestive supplement for LPR and globus. The poster notes it’s a patented formula for digestive comfort after meals, with natural ingredients, no gums, and a pleasant taste.

Location: Esplanade, Lakewood Ranch, FL

Esplanade, Lakewood Ranch, FL Category: Other

Other Details: For digestive support; specific quantity or expiration date not listed

For digestive support; specific quantity or expiration date not listed Important: Always check labels and talk to a healthcare provider if you have questions before using any supplement

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What it is: Toilet safety rails and a shower chair. These were used for only a couple of months and have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Offered free to anyone in need.

Location: The Inlets at Riverdale, Bradenton, FL

The Inlets at Riverdale, Bradenton, FL Category: Other / Mobility & safety aids

Other / Mobility & safety aids Condition: Lightly used, cleaned and disinfected (per poster)

Lightly used, cleaned and disinfected (per poster) Good for: Anyone needing extra support in the bathroom or shower

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you see something you could use, it’s best to reach out to the poster on Nextdoor as soon as you can—these free deals in Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.