Bradenton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level bedside care to advanced practice and coding roles. If you’re looking for steady hours and solid benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Elite DNA Behavioral Health

Elite DNA Behavioral Health Location: Bradenton, FL (in-person, outpatient)

(in-person, outpatient) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Salary: Up to $130,000/year + quarterly bonus

Why it’s appealing: Work with all ages in a growing mental health practice that offers 3 weeks PTO in year one, 7 paid holidays, mental health days, and full medical, dental, and vision. You’ll diagnose, prescribe, and collaborate with a care team using a coordinated care model.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Built for new grad RNs who want a supported start. You rotate through multiple departments, get hands-on training, and join education sessions to build confidence and critical thinking.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: True critical care work with ventilators and life-support equipment, plus close collaboration with physicians and the care team. Good fit if you already have ICU/critical care experience and want to stay at the bedside.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Southwest Specialty Group

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time, weekdays only (days), no nights/on-call/weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Office-based role where you coordinate OR time, codes, and records. Comes with HCA’s big-system benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition and loan assistance.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Southwest Specialty Group

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time, weekdays only (days), no nights/on-call/weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Clinic-style RN role focused on patient flow, teaching, meds, and phone triage. Ideal if you have 1–3 years RN experience and want regular hours plus strong benefits and education support.

Employer: UHS – Manatee Memorial Hospital (MMH)

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Great fit for CNAs who want hospital experience. You’ll support nurses with patient care and unit tasks, with benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition savings, and career growth across UHS.

Employer: UHS – Manatee Memorial Hospital (MMH)

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time, nights (CVICU)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: High-acuity CVICU role in a busy regional hospital. Requires at least 2 years ICU experience (CVICU preferred) and offers robust benefits, student loan support options, and clear advancement paths within UHS.

Employer: Paxton Medical Management / Suncoast Family Medical

Location: Bradenton, FL (hybrid – office + potential remote)

Type: Full-time, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: From $25/hour

Why it’s appealing: Coding-focused role reviewing EMR charts for HCC and quality measures in a primary care setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and the chance to work remotely after proving yourself.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.