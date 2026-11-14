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Bradenton
🏥 Bradenton Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles From CNA to $130K NP
12 days ago
Bradenton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level bedside care to advanced practice and coding roles. If you’re looking for steady hours and solid benefits, these openings are worth a look.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Elite DNA Behavioral Health
- Location: Bradenton, FL (in-person, outpatient)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts
- Salary: Up to $130,000/year + quarterly bonus
- Why it’s appealing: Work with all ages in a growing mental health practice that offers 3 weeks PTO in year one, 7 paid holidays, mental health days, and full medical, dental, and vision. You’ll diagnose, prescribe, and collaborate with a care team using a coordinated care model.
Nursing Resident – RN Residency Program
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Built for new grad RNs who want a supported start. You rotate through multiple departments, get hands-on training, and join education sessions to build confidence and critical thinking.
ICU Registered Nurse
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: True critical care work with ventilators and life-support equipment, plus close collaboration with physicians and the care team. Good fit if you already have ICU/critical care experience and want to stay at the bedside.
Surgery Scheduler
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Southwest Specialty Group
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only (days), no nights/on-call/weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Office-based role where you coordinate OR time, codes, and records. Comes with HCA’s big-system benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition and loan assistance.
Registered Nurse
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Southwest Specialty Group
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only (days), no nights/on-call/weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Clinic-style RN role focused on patient flow, teaching, meds, and phone triage. Ideal if you have 1–3 years RN experience and want regular hours plus strong benefits and education support.
CNA/Patient Care Specialist – Observation, Full-Time Nights
- Employer: UHS – Manatee Memorial Hospital (MMH)
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Great fit for CNAs who want hospital experience. You’ll support nurses with patient care and unit tasks, with benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition savings, and career growth across UHS.
Registered Nurse (RN) – CVICU, Full-Time Nights
- Employer: UHS – Manatee Memorial Hospital (MMH)
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Full-time, nights (CVICU)
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: High-acuity CVICU role in a busy regional hospital. Requires at least 2 years ICU experience (CVICU preferred) and offers robust benefits, student loan support options, and clear advancement paths within UHS.
Risk Adjustment Coder / Certified Professional Coder
- Employer: Paxton Medical Management / Suncoast Family Medical
- Location: Bradenton, FL (hybrid – office + potential remote)
- Type: Full-time, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: From $25/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Coding-focused role reviewing EMR charts for HCC and quality measures in a primary care setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and the chance to work remotely after proving yourself.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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