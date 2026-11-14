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Bradenton
🔧 Bradenton FL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Bradenton has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like working with your hands and staying active. These roles are all local, full-time, and focused on keeping buildings and grounds in top shape.
HVAC Technician – Commercial Service
- Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$45/hour, weekly pay, up to $2,500 sign-on bonus
This commercial HVAC/R role works on RTUs, walk-ins, reach-ins, and ice machines. Standout perks include a $3,000+ tool kit provided, take-home company vehicle with gas card, paid holidays/PTO, health benefits starting the 1st of the month after hire, and a 401(k) match.
Commercial Irrigation Tech
- Employer: White Diamond Landscape
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour
Work outdoors installing, maintaining, and repairing commercial irrigation systems. Good fit if you already have commercial irrigation experience and a valid driver’s license, and enjoy troubleshooting systems to keep landscapes green and water use efficient.
Environmental Cleaning Partner (Janitorial / Cleaning Technician)
- Employer: Elite Service Solutions
- Location: Bradenton, FL (commercial sites in the region)
- Type: Full-time (evening and morning shifts, Mon–Fri, some weekends)
- Pay: $15.00 per hour
Help keep commercial spaces clean, safe, and welcoming by handling daily cleaning, disinfecting, and floor care. This role offers competitive pay for entry-level cleaning, free uniforms, and training and development if you want to grow in the facilities/cleaning field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or room to train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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