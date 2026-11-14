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🐱 Playful Bradenton Cats and Kittens Ready for Adoption
Bradenton has many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the adoptable faces you can meet right now.
A (Brown Tabby Kitten – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Black Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Gray/Blue Tabby – Adult Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Orange Tabby – Young Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUMPKIN (Brown Tabby Kitten – Female)
- Name: PUMPKIN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Black Kitten – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Mostly White Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White (Mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Black & White / Tuxedo Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Brown Tabby Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Brown Tabby – Young Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mojito & Mimosa (Bonded Red Tabby Sisters)
- Names: Mojito & Mimosa
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
- Gender: Female (pair of sisters)
- Color: Orange / Red Tabby (rare female reds)
- Adoption Fee: $300 (bonded pair; rescue notes a discount for adopting both together)
- Shelter/Rescue: Whiskers Rescue Of Florida
- Good with: Used to cats; have not met dogs; rescue suggests kids 6+
- Other info: Very bonded and must be adopted together; will be spayed before going home (after their Nov 20th surgery and healing time).
- How to apply: Fill out the required adoption application at www.whiskersrescuefl.com
👉 Meet Mojito & Mimosa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Black & White / Tuxedo Kitten – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White or Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare
- Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Manatee County Animal Welfare or Whiskers Rescue Of Florida, or click through to the listings above to start an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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