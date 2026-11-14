Bradenton has many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the adoptable faces you can meet right now.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Orange or Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: PUMPKIN

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White (Mostly)

White (Mostly) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Names: Mojito & Mimosa

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Female (pair of sisters)

Female (pair of sisters) Color: Orange / Red Tabby (rare female reds)

Orange / Red Tabby (rare female reds) Adoption Fee: $300 (bonded pair; rescue notes a discount for adopting both together)

(bonded pair; rescue notes a discount for adopting both together) Shelter/Rescue: Whiskers Rescue Of Florida

Good with: Used to cats; have not met dogs; rescue suggests kids 6+

Used to cats; have not met dogs; rescue suggests Other info: Very bonded and must be adopted together; will be spayed before going home (after their Nov 20th surgery and healing time).

Very bonded and must be adopted together; will be before going home (after their Nov 20th surgery and healing time). How to apply: Fill out the required adoption application at www.whiskersrescuefl.com

👉 Meet Mojito & Mimosa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White or Tuxedo

Black & White or Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Contact: (941) 742-5933 ext.8329

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Manatee County Animal Welfare or Whiskers Rescue Of Florida, or click through to the listings above to start an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.