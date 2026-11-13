Bradenton’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with options for both steady paychecks and independent work. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Bare Theory Studio

Bare Theory Studio Location: Bradenton, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract / Studio rental (self‑employed)

Estimated earnings: $80,000 – $120,000 per year (your income depends on your own clients and pricing)

Fully equipped, health‑focused nail studio where you rent your own station and run your own business. Weekly rental options from $300–$375/week with manicure stations, shared pedi area, booking system, Wi‑Fi, and optional access to gel collections and spa products. Best for Florida‑licensed nail techs or cosmetologists who already have (or want to build) their own clientele.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Lead a single Panda Express location, helping with hiring, training, and daily operations while making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits for full‑time staff, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and strong growth paths into higher management.

Employer: Gecko's Grill & Pub

Location: Bradenton, FL (SR 70, Twelve Oaks Plaza)

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Back-of-house role with an established local restaurant group that will pay for your experience or train you up. Offers a fast‑paced, stable environment plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, paid time off, sick time, flexible schedules, and employee discounts.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots in Bradenton tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.