Bradenton’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like being on the road or working with heavy equipment. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Herc Rentals Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour

Intermediate mechanic role working on rental equipment (boom lifts, forklifts, generators, hydraulics). You’ll handle preventive maintenance, electrical and hydraulic diagnostics, and help mentor junior techs, with a wide benefits package and steady shop-based work.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Various shifts, Tuesday–Saturday, 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Route-based driving job delivering and picking up packages in the local area. Good fit if you like being out on the road, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady hours with a major national carrier.

Employer: CPC Logistics

Location: Bradenton, FL

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: $1,400–$1,500 weekly average

Schedule: Mon–Fri, early start 3:00–6:00 a.m., occasional Saturdays

Local day-cab position delivering to a chain department store, 1500–2000 miles/week with 10–20 stops per day and driver unload. Weekly pay, mileage and stop pay, plus benefits after 90 days and paid vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can point you to similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.