🎁 Community Freebies in Bradenton — Furniture You Can Grab Now

Bradenton neighbors are giving away some very useful furniture this week. If you need to furnish a room on a budget, these free items could help a lot.

Item: Beige leather sofa and loveseat, Natuzzi brand, both with working recliners

Condition: Used condition; still comfortable, recliner functions work

Location: Tara, Bradenton, FL (one-story home; easier to move out)

Details: You will need help and a large vehicle to move these pieces. Great if you’re setting up a living room and don’t mind some wear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Solid wood armoire + chair and a half (about the size of a loveseat)

Condition (armoire): Solid wood, made by Mennonites, perfect condition

Condition (chair): Top-of-the-line piece; currently has a cover on it. A new slipcover would make it look great.

Location: Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch, FL

Details: Both items are totally free and must be picked up in Lakewood Ranch. Nice set if you need storage plus a comfy seat.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Office chair

Condition: Not stated, but the owner is retired and no longer needs it

Location: Village Green, Bradenton, FL

Details: Simple free office chair, good if you’re setting up a home office or need a spare desk chair.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bradenton tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.