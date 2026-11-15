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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bozeman Right Now
Bozeman neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need storage, furniture, or yard help, take a look below.
Ryobi 20-inch Brushless Lawn Mower
Item: Ryobi 20-inch brushless lawn mower
Condition: Not working – stopped running even with a good battery; being given away for parts or repair. Battery is NOT included.
Details: Owner’s husband tried to fix it but couldn’t. They want it gone ASAP. Could be useful if you’re handy with repairs or need parts for another Ryobi mower.
Location: University, Bozeman, MT
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Dog Food Or Storage Container
Item: Large white plastic dog food or storage container with lid
Condition: Gently used; owners ended up with two and only need one.
Details: Good for outdoor use. Could store pet food, bird seed, or other bulk items. Comes with a lid to keep things dry and critter-free.
Location: University, Bozeman, MT
Source: nextdoor.com
2 Wooden Bookshelves
Item: Two tall wooden bookshelves with five shelves each
Condition: In great shape.
Details: Adjustable shelves; material is laminate or composite (poster isn’t sure). Perfect for books, games, or storage in a living room, office, or bedroom.
Location: Wagon Wheel Rd, Bozeman, MT
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Bozeman tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.