Bozeman neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need storage, furniture, or yard help, take a look below.

Item: Ryobi 20-inch brushless lawn mower

Condition: Not working – stopped running even with a good battery; being given away for parts or repair. Battery is NOT included.

Details: Owner’s husband tried to fix it but couldn’t. They want it gone ASAP. Could be useful if you’re handy with repairs or need parts for another Ryobi mower.

Location: University, Bozeman, MT

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large white plastic dog food or storage container with lid

Condition: Gently used; owners ended up with two and only need one.

Details: Good for outdoor use. Could store pet food, bird seed, or other bulk items. Comes with a lid to keep things dry and critter-free.

Location: University, Bozeman, MT

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two tall wooden bookshelves with five shelves each

Condition: In great shape.

Details: Adjustable shelves; material is laminate or composite (poster isn’t sure). Perfect for books, games, or storage in a living room, office, or bedroom.

Location: Wagon Wheel Rd, Bozeman, MT

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Bozeman tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.