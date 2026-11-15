Bozeman’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and services popping up around town. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help keep the store running smoothly by stocking shelves, handling shipments, and keeping the sales floor clean and organized. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like a fast pace, and don’t mind early mornings, evenings, weekends, or holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Front‑of‑house role helping guests find the right beauty products, doing demos, and ringing up purchases. Ideal if you love makeup/skin care, enjoy chatting with customers, and want a sales-focused job with lots of movement.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Phone-based role helping patients with questions about their medical products, placing orders, and updating records. Good if you like steady office work, clear processes, and supporting people who rely on healthcare equipment.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Bozeman, MT (covers multiple store locations in the area )

(covers ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Step into a leadership track in the produce department, learning ordering, displays, inventory, and supervising staff. Great for someone with grocery/produce experience who wants to grow into management and doesn’t mind physical work and long periods on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.