Bozeman’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of places are adding staff right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Radiant Senior Living

Radiant Senior Living Location: Bozeman, MT

Bozeman, MT Type: Part-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed

Support a senior living community by running the commercial dishwasher, cleaning pots and pans, and helping serve meals to residents and families. This role comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k), flexible scheduling, and training, plus chances to grow into other roles.

Employer: Radiant Senior Living

Radiant Senior Living Location: Bozeman, MT

Bozeman, MT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the part-time role—dishwashing, dining room setup, stocking, and serving food—but in a full-time schedule with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and ongoing training. Good fit if you want steady hours and a service-focused job.

Employer: Eaglhead LLC (Qdoba Mexican Grill)

Eaglhead LLC (Qdoba Mexican Grill) Location: Bozeman, MT

Bozeman, MT Type: Part-time to full-time ( 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Salary: $20.00–$21.00 per hour (base + tips)

Prep fresh veggies, proteins, salsas, and sauces while keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts, with room to advance if you want to grow in restaurants.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Bozeman spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.