Bozeman’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active. Here are several local roles where you can build skills and grow.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role washing, vacuuming, and detailing vehicles to dealership standards. You’ll work outside, use both automatic and manual wash equipment, and safely move cars around the lot.

Employer: Madison River Cleaning

Madison River Cleaning Location: Bozeman, MT

Pay: $25–$27/hour

Type: Full-time (25–40 hrs/week, flexible days/evenings/weekends)

Locally owned company with varied work across homes, offices, and construction sites. Good fit if you have cleaning experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like mentoring teammates while earning solid hourly pay and PTO.

Employer: Bentley Legacy

Bentley Legacy Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Hotel maintenance role handling preventive maintenance and repairs on guest rooms, HVAC, pool/hot tub, and equipment. Great if you have trade skills (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC) and don’t mind a varied schedule with some evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Montana Building Maintenance, Inc.

Montana Building Maintenance, Inc. Location: Bozeman, MT

Pay: $22–$28/hour

Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri evenings)

Hands-on commercial cleaning job that grows into a supervisor role. You’ll clean buildings, train staff, check quality, and help solve problems, with no regular weekend shifts, paid training, PTO, and a retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more detail on schedules and expectations, and many are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.