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🔧 Bozeman Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Growth Paths
Bozeman’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active. Here are several local roles where you can build skills and grow.
Car Wash Technician
- Employer: Coulter Services
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role washing, vacuuming, and detailing vehicles to dealership standards. You’ll work outside, use both automatic and manual wash equipment, and safely move cars around the lot.
Cleaning Specialist II (Days/Evenings)
- Employer: Madison River Cleaning
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Pay: $25–$27/hour
- Type: Full-time (25–40 hrs/week, flexible days/evenings/weekends)
Locally owned company with varied work across homes, offices, and construction sites. Good fit if you have cleaning experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like mentoring teammates while earning solid hourly pay and PTO.
Engineer (Maintenance)
- Employer: Bentley Legacy
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Type: Full-time
Hotel maintenance role handling preventive maintenance and repairs on guest rooms, HVAC, pool/hot tub, and equipment. Great if you have trade skills (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC) and don’t mind a varied schedule with some evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Evening Working Lead / Supervisor Trainee
- Employer: Montana Building Maintenance, Inc.
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Pay: $22–$28/hour
- Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri evenings)
Hands-on commercial cleaning job that grows into a supervisor role. You’ll clean buildings, train staff, check quality, and help solve problems, with no regular weekend shifts, paid training, PTO, and a retirement plan.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more detail on schedules and expectations, and many are open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.