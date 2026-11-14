Bozeman’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry level to six-figure leadership roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Bozeman, MT (hybrid, district/territory role)

(hybrid, district/territory role) Salary: $70,000–$100,000 first-year compensation

Type: Full-time

Lead and grow a team of sales reps while managing customer relationships in your territory. Comes with medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred compensation, plus a long-established, family-owned company backing you.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: $17.77–$28.42 per hour + bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time

Work Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, handling quotes, bids, and customer support for waterworks projects. Mix of office, warehouse, yard, and counter work, with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match) at a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: VisionSpark recruiting for BTi Log Home Care

VisionSpark recruiting for Location: Bozeman, MT (in-person, travel in MT and region)

Salary: $125,000–$150,000 base, $200,000+ OTE

Type: Full-time

Own the full sales strategy and pipeline for a specialized log home restoration company while still closing big deals yourself. This role offers real autonomy, 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision, retirement with match, generous PTO, and the chance to build a scalable sales function.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Bozeman, MT (in-person, non-remote)

Salary: Not listed (competitive with uncapped earning potential )

Not listed (competitive with ) Type: Full-time

Sell multimedia advertising—radio, digital, live events, streaming TV—to local and regional businesses. You’ll get a 4-week sales training program, 3 weeks PTO + 9 paid holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and a fast-paced, growth-focused environment.

Employer: Vector Marketing (Cutco)

Vector Marketing (Cutco) Location: Bozeman, MT (remote/virtual with local work)

Salary: $25.00 base pay per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Type: Part-time / flexible

Sell Cutco kitchen and home products through one-on-one appointments, with full training provided and no experience needed. Great if you need a flexible schedule around school, another job, or family, and want a mix of guaranteed base pay plus performance-based commissions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.