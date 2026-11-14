Bozeman’s roads are busy and local shops are hiring to keep people and products moving. Here are a few solid transportation and auto service roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Fortify Building Solutions (part of Cornerstone Building Brands )

Fortify Building Solutions (part of ) Location: Belgrade, MT (Fortify site, 1558 Amsterdam Rd.) – near Bozeman

(Fortify site, 1558 Amsterdam Rd.) – near Type: Full-time, day shift Monday–Friday

Pay: $33.00/hour + $8,000 sign-on bonus

Haul metal building materials on a tractor–trailer to customers and job sites, with steady weekday hours and strong benefits starting day one for full-time. You’ll load/unload (forklift/overhead crane), do pre/post-trip inspections, and provide friendly customer service; Class A CDL and 2+ years flatbed/winter driving required.

Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers

Location: Bozeman, MT (Four Corners)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $28.00/hour (plus quarterly bonus potential)

Hands-on role working on brakes, alignments, suspension, and steering, with on-the-job training and room to grow. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, disability coverage, retirement plan, and employee discounts once eligible.

Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers

Location: Bozeman, MT (Four Corners)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50 – $28.00/hour

Great entry point if you like cars and want flexible hours: you’ll install, rotate, and repair tires, test batteries, and help customers. Les Schwab provides paid training, all tools at no cost, and promotes from within, so this can grow into a long-term path.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.