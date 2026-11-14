Bozeman’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from home care to high-end surgery and telehealth. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Kickoff

Kickoff Location: Bozeman, MT (work from home, US-based)

Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year full-time after ramp; $60/hr plus extras

full-time after ramp; plus extras Type: Full-time W2 with benefits, or 1099 option

This is a remote RD role where Kickoff fills your caseload for you. Flexible hours, strong pay, W2 benefits, and they help pay for your CPT so you can coach across nutrition, fitness, and wellness.

Employer: Bridger Orthopedic & Sports Medicine

Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: Competitive first-year salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive first-year salary (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, partner-track

Fellowship-trained hand/upper extremity surgeon role in a physician-owned group with PT/OT, imaging, urgent care, and an ASC in-house. Partner track after one year with property and ASC investment opportunities.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Perform cardiac and vascular ultrasound exams and support accurate diagnoses. Open to recent grads, with a focus on patient education, quality imaging, and teamwork.

Employer: Restore Hyper Wellness

Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: Competitive base plus bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Competitive base plus bonuses (exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time

Licensed esthetician role in a wellness-focused clinic offering Cryoskin and other advanced services. Comes with flexible schedules, casual dress, free snacks, employee discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Bozeman Outpatient Surgery Center / United Surgical Partners International

Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week; 2×10-hr shifts), PRN also available

Circulating OR RN role in a multi-specialty ASC with Monday–Friday only and no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Includes PTO, 401(k), and full benefits options through USPI.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Bozeman, MT

Pay: Estimated $2,323 per week for 36 hours (travel package)

for 36 hours (travel package) Type: 13-week travel contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Travel X-ray tech role doing acute care imaging, including OR C-arm, trauma, and portable studies. Great if you have MT licensure, ARRT, BLS, and want strong weekly pay plus a travel stipend.

Employer: Experience Professional Care Solutions

Location: Bozeman, MT and nearby towns

Pay: $23–$26/hour + extra $3/hour for overnights, weekends, short notice, and supplemental shifts

+ for overnights, weekends, short notice, and supplemental shifts Type: In-home caregiving (varied shifts)

Locally owned, nurse-led home care agency hiring both new and experienced caregivers. Paid hands-on training, daily pay option, mileage reimbursement, holiday/overtime pay, and clear shift blocks from mornings to overnights.

Employer: Bozeman Outpatient Surgery Center / United Surgical Partners

Location: Bozeman, MT

Note: This is the same role as the OR Nurse position listed above, posted on a different site.

If you prefer Indeed, you can apply through this link instead.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Bozeman, MT

Pay: Estimated $1,963 gross per week , including $1,243 weekly stipend (per listing)

, including (per listing) Type: 13-week travel contract, 3×12 shifts

Travel dialysis RN contract with full benefits from day one, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more. Good fit if you want to try Bozeman for a season while keeping strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Radiant Senior Living

Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead role in senior living that mixes hands-on caregiving and med tech duties with care coordination. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and lots of training and growth opportunities.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in hours, start dates, or exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.