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Bozeman
🏥 Bozeman Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible & High-Pay Roles
12 days ago
Bozeman’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from home care to high-end surgery and telehealth. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.
Registered Dietitian – Telehealth, Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Kickoff
- Location: Bozeman, MT (work from home, US-based)
- Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year full-time after ramp; $60/hr plus extras
- Type: Full-time W2 with benefits, or 1099 option
This is a remote RD role where Kickoff fills your caseload for you. Flexible hours, strong pay, W2 benefits, and they help pay for your CPT so you can coach across nutrition, fitness, and wellness.
Orthopedic Hand and Upper Extremity Surgeon
- Employer: Bridger Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Salary: Competitive first-year salary (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time, partner-track
Fellowship-trained hand/upper extremity surgeon role in a physician-owned group with PT/OT, imaging, urgent care, and an ASC in-house. Partner track after one year with property and ASC investment opportunities.
Echo Vascular Technologist
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Perform cardiac and vascular ultrasound exams and support accurate diagnoses. Open to recent grads, with a focus on patient education, quality imaging, and teamwork.
Esthetician – Part Time
- Employer: Restore Hyper Wellness
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Salary: Competitive base plus bonuses (exact rate not listed)
- Type: Part-time
Licensed esthetician role in a wellness-focused clinic offering Cryoskin and other advanced services. Comes with flexible schedules, casual dress, free snacks, employee discounts, and room to grow.
Operating Room Nurse – Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Employer: Bozeman Outpatient Surgery Center / United Surgical Partners International
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week; 2×10-hr shifts), PRN also available
Circulating OR RN role in a multi-specialty ASC with Monday–Friday only and no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Includes PTO, 401(k), and full benefits options through USPI.
Travel Acute Care Radiology Technologist – $2,323/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Pay: Estimated $2,323 per week for 36 hours (travel package)
- Type: 13-week travel contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Travel X-ray tech role doing acute care imaging, including OR C-arm, trauma, and portable studies. Great if you have MT licensure, ARRT, BLS, and want strong weekly pay plus a travel stipend.
Caregiver – In Home, $23–$26/hr
- Employer: Experience Professional Care Solutions
- Location: Bozeman, MT and nearby towns
- Pay: $23–$26/hour + extra $3/hour for overnights, weekends, short notice, and supplemental shifts
- Type: In-home caregiving (varied shifts)
Locally owned, nurse-led home care agency hiring both new and experienced caregivers. Paid hands-on training, daily pay option, mileage reimbursement, holiday/overtime pay, and clear shift blocks from mornings to overnights.
Operating Room Nurse – Ambulatory Surgery Center (Duplicate Listing)
- Employer: Bozeman Outpatient Surgery Center / United Surgical Partners
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Note: This is the same role as the OR Nurse position listed above, posted on a different site.
If you prefer Indeed, you can apply through this link instead.
Registered Nurse / RN – Dialysis (Travel)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Pay: Estimated $1,963 gross per week, including $1,243 weekly stipend (per listing)
- Type: 13-week travel contract, 3×12 shifts
Travel dialysis RN contract with full benefits from day one, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more. Good fit if you want to try Bozeman for a season while keeping strong pay and benefits.
Wellness Coordinator – Caregiving & Med Tech
- Employer: Radiant Senior Living
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead role in senior living that mixes hands-on caregiving and med tech duties with care coordination. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and lots of training and growth opportunities.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in hours, start dates, or exact duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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