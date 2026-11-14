Bozeman’s retail scene is busy and growing, with options from big national brands to local services. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, there are several solid openings right now.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, paid time off, stock purchase plan & 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, career growth

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the cash drawer, and keep shelves stocked and clean. Great fit if you enjoy cars, like talking with people, and want a company that promotes from within; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Comprehensive pay and benefits package (details through employer); career-growth focused

Lead a retail team, drive sales, and handle day-to-day store operations while keeping customers happy. Ideal if you have retail or sales leadership experience, are tech-comfortable, and want a long-term management career in a large communications company.

Employer: RAM Partners LLC

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time (typical for this role; confirm in posting)

Full-time (typical for this role; confirm in posting) Pay: $25–$27 per hour plus bonuses

plus bonuses Benefits: 15 days PTO, 9 paid holidays + 1 floating, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life insurance, short- and long-term disability after 1 year, extensive training

Use your people skills to tour apartments, answer questions, and help future residents sign leases. Good for someone who likes a mix of office work, sales, and community events, with strong hourly pay and clear benefits.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay/Benefits: Productivity-based pay with guaranteed minimum, $200 sign-on bonus, paid drive time and mileage, 401(k) with match, identity theft protection

Visit local stores to scan product prices using a smartphone app—no selling, just detail-focused work. Great side gig for retirees or anyone wanting extra income with flexible hours and paid mileage.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed; standard Kroger benefits may apply (see posting)

Keep shelves stocked, check dates and product quality, and help customers find what they need, often during evening hours. Good if you like a mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work and don’t mind a fast-paced grocery setting.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed; ongoing applications accepted

Bag groceries, help customers to their cars, gather carts, and keep the store and parking lot tidy. A solid entry-level role if you’re new to retail or want flexible hours with lots of customer interaction.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Bozeman roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.