📅 Free curling charity event for mental wellness in Bozeman

The Bozeman Curling Club is hosting a charity event on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 3:30 PM at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman, MT 59178.

The event benefits Suffer Out Loud, a mental wellness group. Admission is free, and donations are welcomed if you’d like to support their work.

Beginners are welcome, so you don’t need any curling experience to join in. This is a nice chance to try something new, support mental health in our community, and enjoy an afternoon at the fairgrounds.

Just show up at the fairgrounds on Nov. 29 at 3:30 PM to take part.