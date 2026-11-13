Bozeman’s roads stay busy year-round, and so do local driving jobs. If you like being out and about instead of stuck at a desk, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of Bozeman

City of Bozeman Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time (union, non-exempt)

(union, non-exempt) Salary: Not listed

Help keep Bozeman’s streets safe and clear year-round—plowing snow, fixing potholes, and running light to heavy equipment. This role comes with strong city benefits (vacation, sick time, holidays, parental leave, retirement, health/dental/vision, and fun perks like discounted ski tickets and gym memberships).

Employer: Platt Electric Supply (Rexel USA)

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a van or box truck (no CDL required) delivering electrical supplies to customers and other branches. Good fit if you like steady routes, customer interaction, and a mix of driving plus light warehouse work, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training for growth.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Bozeman, MT (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—a trucking job tied to live entertainment. You’ll run fewer miles than many OTR gigs, with all miles paid, weekly minimums, fuel price guarantee, insurance support, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus (passport required).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving jobs in Bozeman tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.