Bozeman’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options in housing, human services, and youth sports. If you’re ready to step into (or grow in) a director role, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kairoi Residential

Kairoi Residential Location: Bozeman, MT (on-site, multifamily community)

(on-site, multifamily community) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Community Director and help run daily operations at a multifamily property, from resident relations and lease renewals to rent collection and financial reports. Good fit if you have 3–4 years in multifamily, hospitality, or customer service and want a step-up role with some supervisory duties.

Employer: Reach, Inc.

Location: Bozeman, MT (in-person only)

(in-person only) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Compensation: Competitive DOQ (depends on qualifications)

(depends on qualifications) Application deadline: Friday, January 15, 2027

Lead a long-standing nonprofit with a $5M budget, 80 staff, and 75 clients receiving residential, vocational, and transportation services. You’ll handle strategy, finances, fundraising, and staff leadership, and work closely with a nine-member Board; 5+ years senior management in social services or healthcare is preferred.

Employer: Runner2Runner

Runner2Runner Location: Bozeman, MT (remote + local sites)

Type: Part-time, Contract (independent contractor)

Compensation: Stipend; increases with enrollment and territory growth

Launch and grow youth running programs in your community with full curriculum, insurance, and marketing support from a national nonprofit. Flexible hours (about 3–5+ hours/week around seasons) make this ideal for teachers, parents, or former athletes who want to lead local sports programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and could be a strong next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.